‘Green paradise’ provokes environmental debate in Valencia

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 11:08

Illegal construction work near Lliber. Credit: Plataforma Salvem La Vall/Facebool.com

The recent screening of a powerful documentary was aimed to inform and hopefully change public perceptions and policies.

On Saturday, January 20, at 6:30 pm, the Xalo City Council’s Assembly Hall was at capacity, showcasing the documentary ‘Green Paradise. The European California, according to a report from benissadigital.

Capturing the audience’s attention

The 2007 film by Pablo Martos and Pau Soler drew in over 100 attendees, highlighting a pressing environmental issue in the Valencian Community and Spain.

With its portrayal of the clash between construction industry forces and environmentalists, the documentary spotlights the struggle of homeowners and nature advocates against political and economic interests.

The documentary features a wide selection of opinions and views from various political parties, construction professionals, agricultural workers, environmental advocates, individuals affected by property seizures to expatriates facing threats to their homes and possessions.

A platform for discussion

The event, hosted by the Salvem la Vall Platform, was more than just a film showing. It sparked an in-depth discussion, featuring director Pablo Martos, environmental writer and educator Maite Mompo, and Gerard Fullana, a regional deputy from the Compromis Group.

The conversation revolved around the potential impacts of the Lliber MacroPAI on the town and the wider valley area.

Raising awareness in Marina Alta

The screening was part of Salvem la Vall’s ongoing efforts in Marina Alta to promote understanding of unchecked urban planning policies typical of the past.

The discussion that followed opened up dialogue about the significant effects that the MacroPAI’s execution could have, not just on Lliber, but across the entire valley.

Community impact and beyond

A commentary on the value of the meeting stated: ‘Given the potential environment and water supply implications for much of the Val de Pop (Jalon valley) all the way down to Benissa and beyond, it would be unfortunate if the other towns are not paying sufficient attention to this entire affair and the potential impact on their wellbeing.’