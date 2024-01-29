Cycling takes over Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 22:17

A spectacular race Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

Olivia Baril, a Canadian cyclist, has officially won the third edition of the Women Cycling Pro Costa de Almeria.

The race was held over a distance of 121 kilometres, spanning between Campohermoso in Nijar and the town of Mojacar.

Baril took home the gold in a spectacular high finish in which she crossed the finish line with a time of 3 hours, 31 minutes and 30 seconds.

The race had been organised by Total Sport Mediterranean together with the town councils of Nijar, Mojacar and Garrucha. Also in collaboration: the Junta de Andalucia, the Provincial Council of Almeria and the Commonwealth of Municipalities of Levante Almeria.

The race began in Campohermoso and passed through San Isidro, White town, Campohermoso, Villa de Nijar, La Boca de los Frailes, Mirador de la Amatista, Rodalquilar, Los Mendez, Las Hortichuelas Bajas, Fernán Perez, Los Pacos, La Joya and Agua Amarga.

Many spectators were present on the sidelines, with family and friends cheering the participants on! Local residents were also seen to be in attendance, with some even watching from their balconies and patios.

Sergio Dominguez, the CEO of Total Sport Mediterranean, stated that: “it has been a spectacular third edition of the Women Cycling Pro Costa de Almeria” and thanked, “the support of all the institutions and sponsors to be able to carry out this sporting event.”