Will Jürgen Klopp head for Mallorca?

By John Smith • Updated: 29 Jan 2024 • 17:50

Jürgen Klopp still has his sights set on more silverware Credit: Liverpool Football Club

The unexpected announcement by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp on January 26 that he would be stepping down at the end of this season came as a surprise.

Will Klopp’s break be in Mallorca?

He says that he wants to take a one-year break from football, needing to unwind and spend more time with his family although his contract with the British side doesn’t actually expire until 2026.

With a significant German population in Mallorca, Klopp followed the decision made by his friend and former colleague Christian Heidel who actually started Klopp on the management trail at Mainz 05 to purchase a property on the island.

Klopp bought his multi million euro finca which is situated in Santa Ponsa in 2022 so it’s a reasonable expectation that he and his family will take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy his year off in their Mallorca retreat.

Perhaps he might fancy taking on Real Mallorca

By a perhaps enormous stretch of the imagination, if he misses the world of football perhaps one way of getting back into the saddle would be to work with Real Mallorca assuming that they manage not to get relegated this season.

He will obviously be on every major club’s want list but whereas Liverpool might understandably be reluctant to release him from his contract to take over at a significant competitor they might be comfortable with the somewhat less high profile Real Mallorca.