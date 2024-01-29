Will Jürgen Klopp head for Mallorca?

By John Smith •
Jürgen Klopp still has his sights set on more silverware
The unexpected announcement by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp on January 26 that he would be stepping down at the end of this season came as a surprise.
He says that he wants to take a one-year break from football, needing to unwind and spend more time with his family although his contract with the British side doesn’t actually expire until 2026.
With a significant German population in Mallorca, Klopp followed the decision made by his friend and former colleague Christian Heidel who actually started Klopp on the management trail at Mainz 05 to purchase a property on the island.
Klopp bought his multi million euro finca which is situated in Santa Ponsa in 2022 so it’s a reasonable expectation that he and his family will take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy his year off in their Mallorca retreat.
By a perhaps enormous stretch of the imagination, if he misses the world of football perhaps one way of getting back into the saddle would be to work with Real Mallorca assuming that they manage not to get relegated this season.
He will obviously be on every major club’s want list but whereas Liverpool might understandably be reluctant to release him from his contract to take over at a significant competitor they might be comfortable with the somewhat less high profile Real Mallorca.
Share this story
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
