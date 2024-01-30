City unity: Alicante and Elche lace up for a marathon extravaganza

By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 30 Jan 2024 • 12:58
Luis Barcala and Pablo Ruz with the Marathon 2025 t-shirt. Image: Alicante City & Beach
Alicante and Elche are set to symbolically unite in a marathon, marking a significant addition to the national calendar of such events.
While 28 marathons are held throughout the country, none have taken place in the province of Alicante until now.
The marathon is scheduled for February 2025.
Both city councils, in collaboration with the Provincial Council, will continue working on technical, organisational, and promotional aspects of the marathon.
The Tourism Departments will play a key role in designing tourist packages and promotional actions to ensure that the event generates maximum impact on both cities.
The initiative aligns with the growing trend of sports tourism. INE data from 2022 indicates that over 5.1 million trips were initiated with sports as the main motivation, contributing to a total associated expenditure of more than €2,450M.
The marathon not only enhances the sports tourism offerings in Alicante and Elche but also positions them as attractive destinations for enthusiasts and participants.
