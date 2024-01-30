Pawsitive healing: Dog-assisted therapy program for pediatric patients

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 21:23
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Vélez-Málaga’s Hospital de Axarquía is embarking on its fifth annual dog-assisted therapy initiative for pediatric patients, conducted in collaboration with Perruneando Málaga and supported by the Malaga Diabetics Association. As part of the hospital’s humanisation plan, the program introduces therapy dogs Giselle and Nirvana to provide comfort and support in various pediatric areas.
The recent presentation, attended by health officials including Carlos Bautista and José Manuel Ramón, highlighted the program’s benefits. By integrating therapy dogs into hospital routines, the initiative aims to alleviate stress and anxiety for young patients undergoing medical procedures. Beyond benefiting children, the program also recognises the importance of creating a good work environment for healthcare professionals.
With sessions scheduled until June in the Pediatric and Neonatal units, this program continues to make strides in improving the overall well-being of both pediatric patients and the dedicated professionals who care for them.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.