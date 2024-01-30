Pawsitive healing: Dog-assisted therapy program for pediatric patients

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 21:23

Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

Vélez-Málaga’s Hospital de Axarquía is embarking on its fifth annual dog-assisted therapy initiative for pediatric patients, conducted in collaboration with Perruneando Málaga and supported by the Malaga Diabetics Association. As part of the hospital’s humanisation plan, the program introduces therapy dogs Giselle and Nirvana to provide comfort and support in various pediatric areas.

Health Officials Emphasise the Importance of Humanisation Strategies

The recent presentation, attended by health officials including Carlos Bautista and José Manuel Ramón, highlighted the program’s benefits. By integrating therapy dogs into hospital routines, the initiative aims to alleviate stress and anxiety for young patients undergoing medical procedures. Beyond benefiting children, the program also recognises the importance of creating a good work environment for healthcare professionals.

Creating a Positive Impact

With sessions scheduled until June in the Pediatric and Neonatal units, this program continues to make strides in improving the overall well-being of both pediatric patients and the dedicated professionals who care for them.

