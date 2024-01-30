Man attacked by teen in Mijas, Malaga

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 19:57

Mijas local police. Credit: policia localde Mijas/V

Recently, a man was hospitalised following an attack by a juvenile which has left the residents of Mijas deeply shocked.

The harrowing event occurred in the early hours between January 24 and 25. A 45-year-old man, while walking his dog in Las Lagunas, was stabbed in the head by a Moroccan teenager.

The attack took place in a dimly lit area of Camino de los Campanales which led to a frantic emergency response.

Police response and victim’s condition

Local Police from Mijas were quick to respond, having been alerted by screams heard in the vicinity, according to sources from the 112 Andalucia Emergency Services.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a struggle and intervened, uncovering the gruesome sight of the victim with a knife still embedded in his skull.

The victim was swiftly taken to the Regional University Hospital of Malaga in a critical state, the knife still lodged in his head. He underwent emergency surgery and was placed in the ICU, where, as of Friday, January 26, he was reported to be making favourable progress, though still in serious condition.

Arrest and ongoing investigation

The assailant was a 16-year-old boy of Moroccan origin who was promptly arrested at the scene. He too required medical attention for cuts on his hands inflicted by the knife used in the attack.

The community of Mijas has been left in shock by this unexpected and violent act. Meanwhile the incident has since prompted an investigation by the Guardia Civil, who are looking into the motive behind the attack and exploring whether there was any previous conflict between the two individuals.