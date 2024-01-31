By Anna Ellis •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 8:29
Benidorm records record visitors from UK, Italy, and Portugal. Image: Visit Benidorm / Facebook.
Benidorm concluded 2023 on a positive note, witnessing an increase in tourist numbers across all international markets, as revealed in the annual report by Visit Benidorm.
The city welcomed a total of 2,766,366 travellers last year, marking a 3.8 per cent growth compared to 2019, which was characterised as a pre-pandemic year with record-breaking tourist arrivals.
Mayor Toni Perez provided insights into the international market dynamics, stating that Benidorm experienced a 5.2 per cent increase in UK tourists in 2023 compared to 2019.
Remarkably, this growth occurred despite a 7 per cent reduction in air connections between the United Kingdom and Alicante-Elche Airport.
The latter, currently the top choice for British customers in Spain, hosted 832,115 British citizens in Benidorm, representing an increase of 41,239 visitors compared to 2019.
Other international markets also contributed to the positive trend, with increases ranging from 3.2 per cent in Belgium to an impressive 88.4 per cent in Italy. Portugal, as the third-largest source market, experienced a substantial growth of 67.7 per cent.
Although these markets may not match the absolute numbers of British visitors, they collectively accounted for a significant 242,348 visitors.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.