By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 8:29

Benidorm records record visitors from UK, Italy, and Portugal. Image: Visit Benidorm / Facebook.

Benidorm concluded 2023 on a positive note, witnessing an increase in tourist numbers across all international markets, as revealed in the annual report by Visit Benidorm.

The city welcomed a total of 2,766,366 travellers last year, marking a 3.8 per cent growth compared to 2019, which was characterised as a pre-pandemic year with record-breaking tourist arrivals.

Mayor Toni Perez provided insights into the international market dynamics, stating that Benidorm experienced a 5.2 per cent increase in UK tourists in 2023 compared to 2019.

Remarkably, this growth occurred despite a 7 per cent reduction in air connections between the United Kingdom and Alicante-Elche Airport.

The latter, currently the top choice for British customers in Spain, hosted 832,115 British citizens in Benidorm, representing an increase of 41,239 visitors compared to 2019.

Other international markets also contributed to the positive trend, with increases ranging from 3.2 per cent in Belgium to an impressive 88.4 per cent in Italy. Portugal, as the third-largest source market, experienced a substantial growth of 67.7 per cent.

Although these markets may not match the absolute numbers of British visitors, they collectively accounted for a significant 242,348 visitors.