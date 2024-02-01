Puzzle Solutions Edition 2013

By Euro Weekly News Media • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 9:51

WORD SPIRAL

1 Just; 2 Thaw; 3 Well; 4 Lisp; 5 Pony; 6 Year; 7 Rhea; 8 Atom; 9 Mali; 10 Iowa; 11 Away; 12 Yo-yo; 13 Odds; 14 Sofa; 15 Arms; 16 Semi. ADMIRAL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Baker Street; 2 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow; 3 Stag beetle; 4 Bay of Biscay; 5 Harry Potter; 6 Ian Botham; 7 Nick Leeson; 8 Honey; 9 Gin; 10 John Mortimer.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Going bananas; 7 Repel; 8 Tooth; 9 Spa; 10 Bay window; 11 No more; 12 Hunter; 15 Grandiose; 17 Mat; 18 Mourn; 19 Erato; 21 Receptionist.

Down: 1 Guessing game; 2 Gap; 3 Alleys; 4 Attribute; 5 Avoid; 6 The worst of it; 7 Realm; 10 Barn dance; 13 Tempo; 14 Covert; 16 Amuse; 20 Ago.

QUICK

Across: 3 Opera; 8 Sidle; 10 Ernie; 11 Rue; 12 Balti; 13 Guesses; 15 Islet; 18 Saw; 19 Uneasy; 21 Regatta; 22 Void; 23 Mere; 24 Illegal; 26 Cosmos; 29 Rig; 31 Tweed; 32 Algeria; 34 Tipsy; 35 Nab; 36 Vegan; 37 Style; 38 Least.

Down: 1 Virus; 2 Blessed; 4 Peas; 5 Retina; 6 Arise; 7 Mimes; 9 Due; 12 Bewails; 14 Sag; 16 Lapel; 17 Tyres; 19 Utterly; 20 Evict; 21 Rinse; 23 Magenta; 24 Iodine; 25 Gig; 27 Owlet; 28 Metal; 30 Bible; 32 Asks; 33 Ray.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Wreckage, 7 Claws, 8 Encantado, 9 Eso, 10 Suma, 11 Voters, 13 Dos mil, 14 Fincas, 17 Window, 18 Clic, 20 Ido, 22 Escuálido, 23 Germs, 24 Messages.

Down: 1 Weeks, 2 Escamas, 3 King, 4 Grajos, 5 Vases, 6 Escobas, 7 Colegio, 12 Dientes, 13 Domingo, 15 Calling, 16 Ponche, 17 Worry, 19 Chops, 21 Cats.

NONAGRAM

down, drew, ewer, knew, know, newt, nowt, owed, town, trow, twee, weed, week, ween, wend, went, were, woke, wonk, wont, word, wore, work, worn, wort, wren, dower, drown, endow, newer, owned, owner, renew, rowed, rowen, towed, tower, tweed, tweer, woken, wrote, downer, knower, townee, trowed, wonder, wonted, worked, network, towered, knotweed, NETWORKED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE