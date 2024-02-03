Spain chosen to print Eurozone’s €10 notes

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 13:04

Euro bank notes. Credit: Angel L/shutterstock.com

In a significant move, the European Central Bank (ECB) has entrusted Spain with the production of all €10 banknotes destined for the Eurozone in 2024.

This decision was announced recently, pinpointing the Bank of Spain and the Madrid-based public company IMBISA as the key players in the manufacture.

A Significant production quota

The ECB’s mandate specifies the creation of approximately 424.2 million €10 notes, a task that showcases Spain’s prominent role within the Eurozone‘s financial ecosystem.

Additionally, Spain is tasked with producing a portion of the €5 notes required next year, further emphasising its critical manufacturing role.

This strategic move aligns with the ECB’s broader objective to distribute the production of currency efficiently across member states, reflecting each country’s contribution to the ECB’s capital.

How production volumes are decided

Determining the number of banknotes to produce annually involves a meticulous process. Initially, Eurozone’s central banks estimate the volume of notes that need replacing due to wear and tear, alongside the demand for new currency.

The ECB then integrates these figures with its own projections to establish a comprehensive requirement for the entire zone.

The assignment of production tasks to national banks is influenced by their share in the ECB’s capital, with the Bank of Spain ranking fourth after Germany, France, and Italy.

Efficiency and cost considerations dictate the allocation, ensuring that each entity periodically assumes responsibility for different denominations.

A rotating responsibility

The ECB’s strategy avoids assigning the same denomination to any central bank in consecutive years. This approach ensures a diverse and balanced production responsibility across the Eurozone.

Reflecting on its previous duties, the Bank of Spain was involved in the production of the €50 notes in 2022 and 2023 and is set to contribute to the manufacturing of €5 and €50 notes in 2025.

This rotating system not only fosters efficiency but also underscores the collaborative nature of the Eurozone’s currency production mechanism.