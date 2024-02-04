TOPS Valentine Extravaganza

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 14:44

Show in aid of horse charity ARCH Photos: ARCH and Shutterstock / Rita Kochmarjova

TOPS or The Occasional Performance Society is a group of like minded people who like to get together to arrange events and put on shows to raise money for charity. Each year they choose different charities and then work all year to help them. Of course, the charity work is foremost, but they do love to entertain as well.

And their first event of 2024 will be on Saturday February 10 at 8pm at Alhaurin Golf Clubhouse. Entertainment will be supplied by live band ‘Deja Vu’, the TOPS singers, and DJ ‘AI’. Tickets are €12 or €10 for TOPS members.

All proceeds go to Horse rescue charity ARCH whose mission is to provide the best care and rehabilitation for abandoned and abused horses. The charity works hard every day to offer these animals a better life.

They rely heavily on donations to cover the costs of rescuing and transporting animals to the Centre, giving them veterinary care and proper feeding in rehabilitation, and helping to meet the legal costs involved in prosecuting abusive owners.

They are, of course, deeply grateful to all of the donors, and the ever-growing team of volunteers of all ages and nationalities. They could not exist without your support so go along on February 10 for a great night out while helping a worthy cause.

Tickets are available by calling: 627 293 609 and also via the TOPS box office email (boxofficefortops@gmail.com)