Charity quiz night

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 8:43

Helping the animal shelter Photo: Rawpixel CC

Put your brains to the test on Monday February 26, 7.30pm at Bridges Bar in Calahonda.

There will be four separate quizzes: general knowledge, music, a picture round and a marathon. There’s a hot buffet at €15 per person and to book you can call 620 786 772.

The best thing is, it’s all for charity in aid of PAD, (Protectora De Animales Domésticos), an animal shelter for domestic animals in Mijas. The shelter was founded in 1996 with the objective of sheltering and then finding new homes for abandoned dogs and cats. In 2 years sufficient funds had been raised to build a shelter on rented land. The shelter had space for 12 dogs and 10 cats but, in the first two years nearly 500 animals were adopted and the shelter was now housing many more animals than it was designed for.

Like all charities they depend on events like this to keep going so book your space and go along to test your knowledge and raise funds while you’re doing it.