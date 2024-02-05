An unforgettable night for Mallorca’s young explorers

By John Ensor • Updated: 05 Feb 2024 • 14:09

A night in the mountains. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Council of Mallorca’s Department of Environment, Rural Environment, and Sports is thrilled to announce the return of ‘A Night in the Serra’ for 2024.

The project is designed to bring the island’s youngest residents closer to nature. By providing primary school children the opportunity to spend a night in a refuge within the Council’s network, the project aims to instil environmental values through direct contact with the natural world.

Pedro Bestard, Vice-president and councillor for Environment, Rural Environment, and Sports, emphasised the importance of such initiatives: ‘This type of initiative helps the little ones to know the network of shelters owned by the Council of Mallorca and pass it on to their relatives and friends.

‘A conscientious child helps to raise awareness in his immediate environment,’ he added.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Galatzo shelter in Calvia, participants will delve into the traditional professions of the Serra, such as marger and charcoal burner, highlighting the crucial role of preserving both natural and cultural heritage.

The programme, which is completely free, includes engaging educational activities, alongside lunch, dinner, and an overnight stay.

Scheduled to run on Tuesdays through March, April, and May, it caters exclusively to primary education students, offering a class group a memorable experience that combines learning with adventure.

With 712 students having taken part last year, the initiative continues to receive high praise for its innovative approach to environmental education.

‘Nature belongs to everyone and we must take care of it,’ the councillor remarked, underlining the campaign’s success in nurturing a responsible attitude towards the environment among Mallorca’s youth.