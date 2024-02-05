Dog beach and more from Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 20:44

Enjoying access to the beach Credit: Elvy Pexels

Even though dog exercise areas are pretty much widespread across Spain, there aren’t many leisure outlets for dogs in Almeria but this is about to change.

A new dog beach

Mojacar Council has confirmed that it plans to introduce a dog beach, which will be a first for the town and will join a very small number in the Province.

There is money in the 2024 budget to allow for this although at the moment no particular beach has been chosen and there is a potential problem with regards to water.

If only it was raining cats and dogs, as beaches all over the coastal areas of Spain have already turned off showers for humans and dog showers have been wrapped up to ensure that they are not used, so unless reservoirs are filled, there could be a delay.

Dogs and cats can expect different treatment

Dogs and cats are going to be looked after in different ways in Mojacar this year as there will be a dog park created as there so many canines friends in the municipality but for cats the outlook isn’t quite as rosy as feral colonies will be subject to capture, sterilization and return.