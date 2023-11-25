Dining With Dogs In Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 21:10

Dining Dog Credit: Youtube

TAKING dogs to restaurants is usually no problem in Spain as most terraces allow animals and even provide them with water bowls and a biscuit or two!

However, now that the weather has become chillier here in Almeria, especially during the evening, many pet owners may be wondering if there are any nice eateries that either have outdoor heating or allow dogs inside. After all, we can’t let the pooches perish!

Euro Weekly News did some investigating and found many tried and tested recommendations from various local residents.

Zeppelin. Brad Swift says, “the most dog friendly pub on the beach”. This local hangout is located in Mojacar and can be found on the Paseo del Mediterraneo. An added bonus is that it has great cocktails and live music to enjoy!

The Irish Rover. Jackie Simmons says, “without a doubt The Irish Rover. In addition to the good food and drink, they also supply clean water and dog treats from the bar!” Howl cute! This rockin’ restaurant is located on Mojacar beach.

Charlotte’s Bar and Restaurant. Anthony Haker says, “all the food is excellent and served with a smile. It is dog friendly and they provide water for your hairy friend. Considering ours are Great Danes this is appreciated. Lovely staff.” This place is located in Albox on Avenida de Lepanto.

The Olive Tree. Hannah Dawson says, “it’s great for dogs, they usually get their drink first haha, proper dog lovers in there!”. You can find this Mediterranean restaurant in Mojacar, right on the seafront!

As they say ‘dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen’, so excuse us as Euro Weekly News adds ‘canine’ to its already extensive list of languages spoken!