By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 14:00

Man in the Mirror: Michael Jackson tribute act heads to Benidorm. Image: Michael Starring Ben - The Tribute Show / Facebook.

Michael Jackson fans will be delighted to hear an iconic tribute act is heading to Benidorm on April 14 at 8:30.PM.

“Michael® Starring Ben” offers a nostalgic journey back in time to celebrate the life, music, and magic of Michael Jackson.

This successful theatre production features the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman. Known for not only resembling and sounding like the King of Pop but also perfecting his routine to the point where audiences believe they are witnessing Michael Jackson himself.

The show includes a live band, dazzling costumes, and iconic dance routines, showcasing Michael Jackson’s greatest hits and songs from The Jackson 5. Expect to hear classics like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” and “Man in The Mirror.”

Seats are assigned based on the order of reservations received, and if needed, tables may be shared.

Don’t miss your chance to witness this extraordinary musical journey at the Benidorm Palace, located at Avenida Dr Severo Ochoa, 13, 03503.

For more information and ticket details, reach out via email to info@benidorm-palace.com or give them a call at (+34) 96 585 16 60 or (+34) 96 585 16 61.