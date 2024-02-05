Murcia shines at Dublin’s Holiday World Show

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 14:10

Showcasing Murcia at Dublin’s Holiday World Image: Holiday World Show

IN a strategic move to boost tourism, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports has intensified Murcia’s presence as a sought-after tourist destination in Ireland at the Dublin Holiday World Show, the country’s largest annual exhibition. The event, held from January 26 to 28 at the RDS Simmonscourt Exhibition Centre, attracted a significant crowd.

Star Product: Caravaca de la Cruz

The Murcia delegation, comprising representatives from the Murcia Tourism Institute and the Professional Association of Hoteliers and Tourist Accommodations of the Costa Cálida, showcased the region at a stand within Turespaña’s booth. The spotlight was on the Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz and its pilgrimage routes, along with offerings in blue and nature tourism, active tourism, and golf.

Direct Connection with Ireland

The Tourism Department aims to increase Irish tourist traffic by capitalising on their interest in outdoor and coastal activities, leveraging the direct air connection between Murcia International Airport (Corvera) and Dublin provided by Ryanair on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the winter season.

Strategic Marketing for 2024

Looking ahead, the Department has outlined a marketing plan for 2024, collaborating with specialised operators in Ireland to enhance Murcia’s digital presence and further stimulate the route.

