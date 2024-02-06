Alcudia pays tribute to its oldest citizen

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 19:27

Happy 104th birthday Credit: Ajuntament d’Alcudia/X

Alcudia’s oldest resident, Mado Barbara Antich, has been honoured by the Alcudia City Council in a touching tribute celebrating her 104th birthday.

The ceremony, held at the Town Hall on Monday, February 5, was attended by an array of dignitaries including Mayoress Fina Linares, Social Affairs Councillor Carme Garcia, and council members from both sides of the political spectrum.

Mado Barbara, alongside her family, including her son Severino Enriquez, a grandson, a granddaughter, and three great-granddaughters, was the centre of attention during this special occasion.

The event was a testament to Mado Barbara’s remarkable life and her contribution to the Alcudia community since her arrival in the late 1950s. Known for her exceptional wit and infectious good mood, she has become a beloved figure, spreading joy and positivity among her fellow residents.

The celebration was celebrated with soft drinks and the singing of ‘happy birthday’, which demonstrated the deep respect and affection the community holds for Mado Barbara.

Her story is not just one of longevity but of the rich tapestry of experiences and memories she has woven into the fabric of Alcudia. It reflects the changing times and the enduring spirit of its people, with Mado Barbara standing as a living testament to the history and culture of this beautiful Mallorcan town.

Mado Barbara’s very special birthday celebration is a reminder of the importance of honouring our elders and recognising their contributions, and cherishing the wisdom they offer. It’s a moment that brings the community together, bridging generations and celebrating the gift of a life well-lived.