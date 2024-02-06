Drought update: “Ground Zero”

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:59
Ground zero
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Robert Wade
The Andalucian Regional Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Carmen Crespo, conveyed a message of calm to the Marbella tourism sector and has said that all, “possible measures” are being taken to alleviate the drought situation in the province of Malaga, which she described as, “ground zero”.
“Our priority is to guarantee the water supply to the population and alleviate the effects of the drought“, she said. Andalucia has now approved the fourth decree against drought, which will mobilise more than €217 million and 81hm3 of water.
The decree envisages emergency actions, which the regional government expects to be completed before next summer, while opening up a €40 million funding to fix existing leaks in the network. In addition, there are other actions in the pipeline, such as the drilling of boreholes near Fuengirola and Estepona, where the installation of desalination plants is also planned.
The CEO of water supply company Acosol, Matilde Mancha, said, “Acosol welcomes these new measures with optimism given the complexity of the drought emergency situation that we continue to suffer and we have already made available to the Junta de Andalucía all our technical and human resources”.
She added, “We appeal for individual responsibility and we want to call for public awareness, prioritising drinking water consumption, as just one day’s watering of a small garden is enough to supply a family for ten days”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.