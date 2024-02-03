Drought dries profits, farmers seek aid

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 19:00

Malaga's Greenhouse Meltdown. Image: Shutterstock/ BearFotos

Malaga and the Axarquia area are dealing with a dire agricultural crisis as the extended drought slashes greenhouse cultivation by 50 per cent. The Axarquía region is particularly affected, with the Andalucian government’s Agricultural and Fisheries Information Service declaring a ‘critical situation.’

Water Scarcity Strikes, Leaving Half of Greenhouse Area Unplanted

Water scarcity has left half of the greenhouse area unplanted, posing a threat to the livelihoods of around 1,000 families dependent on the sector’s annual income of €70 million.

Farmers, already facing increased water prices, rising costs, and disrupted supply chains, are now also contending with a 5 per cent rise in the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI). The union Asaja in Málaga urges support to alleviate the financial strain on farmers and proposes employment incentives for agricultural entrepreneurs.

Malaga’s Unique Agricultural Legacy Under Threat

As the region battles water scarcity and economic challenges, urgent measures are needed to safeguard both livelihoods and the vital agricultural legacy of this unique European zone, known for its subtropical climate conditions

