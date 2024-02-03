Drought dries profits, farmers seek aid

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Feb 2024
Malaga's Greenhouse Meltdown.
Image: Shutterstock/ BearFotos
Malaga and the Axarquia area are dealing with a dire agricultural crisis as the extended drought slashes greenhouse cultivation by 50 per cent. The Axarquía region is particularly affected, with the Andalucian government’s Agricultural and Fisheries Information Service declaring a ‘critical situation.’
Water scarcity has left half of the greenhouse area unplanted, posing a threat to the livelihoods of around 1,000 families dependent on the sector’s annual income of €70 million.
Farmers, already facing increased water prices, rising costs, and disrupted supply chains, are now also contending with a 5 per cent rise in the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI). The union Asaja in Málaga urges support to alleviate the financial strain on farmers and proposes employment incentives for agricultural entrepreneurs.
As the region battles water scarcity and economic challenges, urgent measures are needed to safeguard both livelihoods and the vital agricultural legacy of this unique European zone, known for its subtropical climate conditions
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
