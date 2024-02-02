Axarquia aid: Rural roads get €3M facelift

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 11:11

Axarquía's Roads Get a €3M Facelift Image: Shutterstock/ gg-foto

IN a move to enhance rural infrastructure, the provincial government of Málaga is allocating an additional €3 million for the improvement of rural roads in the Axarquía region. Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano, the Territorial Delegate for Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development in Málaga, inspected ongoing works on the Camino de los Frailes in Sedella, a project within the plan.

Plan Itínere II Sees €63.3 Million Boost for Andalucía

The Plan Itínere II has seen a substantial credit increase, totalling €63.3 million for Andalucía, with €8.64 million specifically allocated to Málaga which will benefit 29 roads.

Focus on Camino de Los Frailes in Sedella

The current focus is on the Camino de Los Frailes, addressing a stretch of 880.60 metres with terracotta soil and erosion issues. The plan also includes a 5 cm thick asphalt layer, construction of concrete ditches, safety barriers, and road signage.

Impact on 25 Towns in Málaga and Axarquia

Plan Itínere II will impact 25 towns in the Málaga and Axarquia area, covering vital rural routes. The Andalucian government assumes 100 per cent of the investment, co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. Several projects have already been completed, with others underway or set to begin shortly.

