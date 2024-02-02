Axarquia aid: Rural roads get €3M facelift

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 11:11
Axarquía's Roads Get a €3M Facelift
Image: Shutterstock/ gg-foto
IN a move to enhance rural infrastructure, the provincial government of Málaga is allocating an additional €3 million for the improvement of rural roads in the Axarquía region. Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano, the Territorial Delegate for Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development in Málaga, inspected ongoing works on the Camino de los Frailes in Sedella, a project within the plan.
The Plan Itínere II has seen a substantial credit increase, totalling €63.3 million for Andalucía, with €8.64 million specifically allocated to Málaga which will benefit 29 roads.
The current focus is on the Camino de Los Frailes, addressing a stretch of 880.60 metres with terracotta soil and erosion issues. The plan also includes a 5 cm thick asphalt layer, construction of concrete ditches, safety barriers, and road signage.
Plan Itínere II will impact 25 towns in the Málaga and Axarquia area, covering vital rural routes. The Andalucian government assumes 100 per cent of the investment, co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. Several projects have already been completed, with others underway or set to begin shortly.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.