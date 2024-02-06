By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 19:24

Harmony and hope at Zenia Boulevard: Pink Ladies and Panthers unite. Image: Maria & the Pink Ladies.

On February 3, Maria, along with the Pink Ladies and Panthers, teamed up with Zenia Boulevard to observe “World Cancer Day”.

World Cancer Day is officially observed on February 4 but the Pink Ladies decided to take advantage of La Zenia Boulevard being open the day before!

The day kicked off with Alfie “G” from Sunshine FM spinning some tunes and taking charge for the Pink Ladies throughout the event.

Holly Hepburn, Lee David, Chris Packett, and Jada Mai also joined in, keeping the crowd entertained.

At 3:00 PM, Maria and the Pink Ladies took the stage, urging the crowd to participate in a one-minute silence to remember those who lost the battle, support those still fighting, and express gratitude for survivors.

The Pink Ladies managed to book five early-detection cancer screening tests, raising a total of €875, all of which will go to the AACC to aid in the fight against cancer and support their “Early Detection Program.”

Maria emphasised that cancer now affects one in two people and encouraged the Orihuela Costa community to take advantage of the Early Detection program, stressing that early detection saves lives.

She expressed gratitude to The Boulevard management, Alfie, all the entertainers, and the volunteers who generously donated their time for this important cause.