Pedal perfection: Unveiling the Netherlands’ cycling wonderland

By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:22

Ven lighthouse near Edam, Holland. Image: INTREEGUE Photography / Shutterstock.com.

The Netherlands: a breathtaking flat landscape stretching as far as the eye can see and a cycling infrastructure that’s the envy of the world.

Welcome to the cyclist’s paradise, the Netherlands, where the possibilities for adventure are as endless as the country’s 37,000 kilometres of bicycle paths.

Planning your cycling escapade is easy when you have the right apps and tools at your fingertips.

The Dutch Automobile Association (ANWB) comes to the rescue with its cycling app, ANWB Eropuit.

This nifty tool taps into the numbered-node cycle network, guiding you through signposted routes that crisscross most of the Netherlands.

Set up, save, and follow your route, all while discovering points of interest and the best bars and restaurants along the way.

For those who like to keep it offline, enter the Fietsknoop app.

Similar to ANWB Eropuit but with a bonus, free registration unlocks the ability to access your saved cycling routes offline on multiple devices.

And, let’s not forget the Fietsersbond Routeplanner app, whether you’re navigating from point to point or planning an extensive cycle tour using the nodes, this app has your back.