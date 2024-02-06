UK ambassador Hugh Elliot praises two-year visa scheme

By John Ensor •
The UK has announced a special visa scheme which will allow young people to spend up to two years in a European country.
From January 31, a novel visa arrangement now allows, young people from Andorra and the UK to have the chance to live, work or travel to each other’s countries for up to 2 years
This initiative enables a two-year cultural exchange. Young people from Andorra and the UK now have a golden opportunity to travel, work, or reside in each other’s nations, thanks to a fresh collaborative visa programme.
The Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) serves as a bridge for cultural exchanges, enabling participants to delve into the lifestyle of the UK. Each YMS results from a bilateral, mutually advantageous agreement, meticulously negotiated to enrich the experiences of British citizens abroad as well.
Under this new scheme, up to 100 Andorrans aged 18 to 30 can apply, provided they have £2,530 in savings and cover the Immigration Health Surcharge beforehand.
Successful applicants gain the freedom to work and reside in the UK for up to 24 months. They can also travel in and out of the UK throughout the validity of their visa.
‘The Youth Mobility Scheme is an excellent opportunity for young Andorran and British people to immerse themselves in each other’s cultures, making life-long connections that will bolster our already strong people-to-people links.
‘I hope those eligible can take advantage of this exciting new scheme and apply,’ stated Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador to Spain and Andorra.
This reciprocal agreement doesn’t just favour Andorran youths but also extends considerable benefits to young Britons.
It aims at promoting cultural exchanges and strengthening the bonds between the UK and its partners. Through it, individuals are offered the chance to assimilate into different cultures, build up valuable work experience, and mingle with local communities, laying the groundwork for enduring friendships and cultural understanding.
