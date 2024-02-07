WAG dogs Chelsea manager

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 17:26
In more successful days at Chelsea
Credit: Belle Silva X
In almost every case, the only claim to fame that most football WAGs have is that they are partnered with a successful sportsman.
We have had the fiasco that was handbags at dawn (or more realistically cheque books at noon) with the Wagatha Christie court case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, but the latest is even more bizarre.
Isabelle Silva, wife of Brazilian footballer Thiago Silva who has played for Chelsea since 2020 has a habit of making comments which might be considered somewhat insulting to her husband’s team managers.
Last year, just before then manager, Graham Potter was sacked, she ‘liked’ a tweet about Potter which accused him of being a “deadbeat” manager who “doesn’t know what he is doing”.
Following two somewhat embarrassing defeats for Chelsea, 1-4 against Liverpool on January 31 and then 2-4 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to say “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”
This wasn’t a suggestion that her husband should look elsewhere but the inference was that current manager Mauricio Pochettino was to blame for the club’s current run of losses.
Perhaps because of a chat that her husband had with Pochettino, she decided on February 7 to make partial amends with a another post on X which said “I’m sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact,
“I’m passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I’m saddened by defeats.
“We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea.”
Time will tell whether Pochettino will collect his severance cheque from Chelsea as he has after being sacked by Espanyol, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain in the past or whether he will continue and see Silva who is now 39 quietly retire.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.