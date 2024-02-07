WAG dogs Chelsea manager

By John Smith • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 17:26

In more successful days at Chelsea Credit: Belle Silva X

In almost every case, the only claim to fame that most football WAGs have is that they are partnered with a successful sportsman.

We have had the fiasco that was handbags at dawn (or more realistically cheque books at noon) with the Wagatha Christie court case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, but the latest is even more bizarre.

Should a footballer’s wife criticise his manager?

Isabelle Silva, wife of Brazilian footballer Thiago Silva who has played for Chelsea since 2020 has a habit of making comments which might be considered somewhat insulting to her husband’s team managers.

Last year, just before then manager, Graham Potter was sacked, she ‘liked’ a tweet about Potter which accused him of being a “deadbeat” manager who “doesn’t know what he is doing”.

Following two somewhat embarrassing defeats for Chelsea, 1-4 against Liverpool on January 31 and then 2-4 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to say “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

This wasn’t a suggestion that her husband should look elsewhere but the inference was that current manager Mauricio Pochettino was to blame for the club’s current run of losses.

A half hearted apology four days later

Perhaps because of a chat that her husband had with Pochettino, she decided on February 7 to make partial amends with a another post on X which said “I’m sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact,

“I’m passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I’m saddened by defeats.

“We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea.”

Time will tell whether Pochettino will collect his severance cheque from Chelsea as he has after being sacked by Espanyol, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain in the past or whether he will continue and see Silva who is now 39 quietly retire.