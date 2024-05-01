Salmonella scare leads to chicken recall

By John Ensor • Published: 01 May 2024 • 10:44

Image of raw chicken. Credit: Jacek Chabraszewski/Shutterstock.com

The European Union’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (Rasff) has recently detected salmonella in batches of poultry meat products in Spain and France.

European health authorities have ordered the withdrawal of chicken from Spain after detecting the presence of salmonella in several batches of chicken destined for French supermarkets.

This discovery led to an immediate recall by European health officials. The contaminated chicken, identified with the Salmonella enterica serotype Infantis, was promptly removed from shelves as a safety measure.

Health risks and vulnerable populations

Rasff has classified this contamination as a ‘serious’ risk. Salmonella Infantis, known for its antibiotic resistance, is a frequent issue in poultry farms, raising concerns about its entry into the food chain.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have highlighted that certain groups, including children under five years old, adults over 65, and immunocompromised individuals, are at a heightened risk of severe infection.

These groups are particularly vulnerable to serious outcomes from salmonella, which can lead to hospitalisation, and in some cases prove fatal.

Symptoms to look out for

This is not the first outbreak of its kind. From January 2018 to January 2019, the United States experienced a significant Salmonella Infantis outbreak linked to undercooked chicken, affecting 129 people and leading to one fatality.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps, typically appearing six to 72 hours after exposure and lasting up to a week. In severe cases, the infection may spread beyond the intestines, requiring urgent medical treatment.

Preventative measures

To reduce the risk of salmonella, thorough cooking of chicken to an internal temperature of 74°C is crucial.

Additionally, preventing cross-contamination in the kitchen is vital, this includes washing hands, utensils, and surfaces after handling raw chicken. Proper refrigeration and timely consumption of poultry products are also recommended.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical advice, especially those in high-risk categories.