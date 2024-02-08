News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Trapiche Market
DON’T miss handmade gifts for Valentine’s Day and much more at the Trapiche Market on Carretera de Benmargosa. Every Tuesday from 09:30 am until 1.30 pm.
RINCON de la Victoria is hosting a music festival from February 9 until February 28 with a variety of shows being held at the Cueva del Tesoro. All shows begin at 8.30 pm and the tickets are €10. For more info see the town hall’s Facebook page.
A local artist named Andrew Price is hosting an exhibition of his watercolour paintings until the end of February. It is being held in La Cala del Moral in Sala Mare Nostrum, Paseo Maritimo Blas Infante 20 from Tuesday until Saturday from 10.30 am until 1.30 pm and 5 pm until 8 pm.
THE association Axarquia Eat and Travel has organised another walking tour in English for February 10 in Velez-Malaga. For more information or to sign up email planesaxarquia@gmail.com
THE Nerja Arts Society continues to host international artists like Ludo Slabbaert until February 18 as part of the Anniversary Art Exhibition. From infrared photography to glass objects there is something for everyone. For more information see theartssocietynerja.com.
THE Axarquia Social Club organises a multitude of outings, trips, and events for its members. From day trips to Morrocco to skiing in the Sierra Nevada. For more information on the trips on signing up the club contact PJ 603 113 931.
