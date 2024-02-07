Rincón de la Victoria: Dynamic digital blitz

By Catherine McGeer •
IN a bid to capture the attention of four million people during the ongoing International Tourism Fair (FITUR), Rincón de la Victoria has initiated a dynamic digital marketing campaign in the public parking lots of central Madrid. Mayor Francisco Salado and Tourism Councillor Antonio José Martín were present for the campaign’s kick-off at Plaza Marqués de Salamanca.
The strategy involves a ten-second promotional spot showcasing stunning images of Rincón de la Victoria on 53 high-resolution digital screens across 35 parking lots. Mayor Salado highlights the campaign’s effectiveness, strategically reaching individuals on their daily commute or visit to central Madrid for various purposes like work, errands, shopping, and leisure.
In addition to this on-site initiative, the town is simultaneously running targeted campaigns in provincial, regional, and national media outlets, along with digital efforts on social platforms tailored to the preferred profiles of potential visitors. The goal is to showcase Rincón de la Victoria as a year-round destination for all types of travellers.
