Unique artwork: ‘On The Rugs’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 12:26

Photo: Facebook / Roman Řehák

Marbella will host an exhibition Roman Řehák, Czech artist whose works are unique in the world.

From Friday March 8, SIN Studio Gallery Marbella opens the exhibition “On The Rugs” by Czech artist Roman Řehák, which visitors can enjoy until March 31. It will be presented at the SIN Studio Gallery in Marbella, located at Avenida Ricardo Soriano, 59 and will feature more than 15 unique works of art following this technique of carpet printing.

The exhibition, held under the auspices of the Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Madrid, Libor Sečka, will showcase more than 15 works of art, which the artist created exclusively on mobile applications and then printed on carpets. These are unique examples worldwide.

Most of us use our mobile phones to make calls, write messages, take photos or surf the internet, but Czech artist Roman Řehák creates magnificent works of art with his mobile phone, which have adorned the homes of Oscar-winning directors Miloš Forman and Jiří Menzel, to name but two examples. The supporters of his work have been Hollywood actors such as Pierce Brosnan and Antonio Banderas and Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan.

In the spring of 2021, Roman Řehák invented a new technique. He increased the size of his works, which he created exclusively on mobile apps, and then printed them on carpets. This process of creating works is unique in the art world. The world premiere took place in 2022 at the Municipal House in Prague, which was attended by many Czech and foreign celebrities.

“When I approached the heads of SIN Studio Gallery, Jiří Topinka and Sára Edris, and presented them with the idea of an exhibition, they did not hesitate for a minute and accepted the offer. I am very grateful not only for the fact that they have provided me with a space for the exhibition of my work, but also for all their cooperation in the preparation and development of the exhibition,” said Roman Řehák.