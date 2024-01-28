By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Casa de Las Tejerinas in Estepona will host the Pop Art exhibition by artist Javier Melús.
The opening of the exhibition will take place on Friday February 2, at 6pm and can be visited until February 15, free of charge. Opening hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm
Javier Melús is a contemporary Spanish artist known for his Pop Art style and his ironic and colourful works, a reflection of his life with influences from advertising, fashion, urban art, comics, television, graphic design, music and, of course, countless Pop culture icons. Everything is processed and captured in his creations.
Javier Melús takes emblematic elements of popular culture and redefines them in his work, injecting a new energy and visual appeal into his images, which are familiar and recognisable. His work is not only aimed at art connoisseurs, but also at all kinds of audiences. His work is accessible and easy to understand, which has made him one of the most sought-after Pop Art artists.
Now, after several years of national and international exhibitions and fairs, his work is present in more than 20 countries.
