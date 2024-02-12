Ceramics and cuisine exhibition in Denia

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:34
Manises city of art
Credit: Marcela Escandell, Flickr
The Platos de Manises exhibition takes place in Denia until February 26 of this year in the town´s l´Estacio Art Centre.
The Mayor of Manises, Javier Mansilla and the Mayor of Denia, Vicent Grimalt have collaborated to create this event, inviting visitors to experience the fusion of traditional ceramics and cuisine, free of charge.
These two Valencian Community municipalities are the only ones to belong to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: an international platform promoting cultural exchange. Manises has been recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Crafts and Popular Arts, while Denia has been admitted as a City of Gastronomy.
Celebrating the traditions of Manisera´s craftsmanship and Denia´s local cuisine, the exhibition displays a variety of dishes, cups, mortars and plates in the renowned ceramics, with local recipes revealed in the´showcooking´ spectacle by the chef, Miquiel Ruiz
