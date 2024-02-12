Drought in Spain

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 13:29

A dry, parched, hot field Credit: jo Crebbin

“It´s the worst drought ever recorded,” said Catalonia´s regional President, Pere Aragones, in the first week of February.

Catalonia´s government has now taken emergency measures to lower the water consumption, transporting water in sea tanks from Valencia to Barcelona.

Residents of Barcelona are banned from washing their cars and refilling their swimming pools with non-recycled water. Meanwhile, hotels are encouraging guests to reuse sheets and towels.

The President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, also stated that up to five million Andalucians will experience water restrictions if the weather doesn´t improve by this summer, calling the situation ´alarming.´

There have been rises in temperature in the Province of Valencia, with as high as twenty-one degrees in Valencia this month. Nonetheless, the local authorities remain positive, as Aemet (the State Meteorological Agency) forecasts humidity and rain in the upcoming weeks.

However, with the growth of climate change, weather conditions in Spain are expected to deteriorate and more restrictions are likely to follow. The mayor of Vallirana in Catalonia, Eva Martinez has highlighted the dangers for the future and said “We see that it does not rain.”