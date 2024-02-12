By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 15:09

Revolutionising European hospitality: Changes in 2024. Image: stockfour / Shutterstock.com.

In 2024, European hotels are making adjustments to enhance guest experiences and align with consumer trends.

One notable change is in food offerings, where hotels are focusing on sustainability and regional sourcing.

A majority of hotels are now providing vegetarian and vegan options, reflecting the growing demand for these choices among guests.

Additionally, many hotels are transitioning to plastic-free packaging, showing a commitment to reducing environmental impact.

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a buzzword in the travel industry, its adoption by hotels is not as widespread as initially anticipated.

Despite its potential benefits, only a small percentage of hotels are utilising AI, and the interest among hoteliers seems to be dwindling.

Most hoteliers do not have plans to implement AI in the future, signalling a shift away from this technology in the hospitality sector.

A recent survey conducted in the European hospitality sector revealed that there’s significant interest in offering more local experiences for guests in the coming six months.

This news has sparked action among hoteliers in Austria, the Nordic countries, Italy, Portugal, Greece, and France, with over 60 per cent of them now prioritising the incorporation of local experiences into their offerings.