By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 11:00
Checkmate in Guardamar: Chess Championship takes the spotlight. Image: Denis Kabelev / Shutterstock.com.
Guardamar del Segura is set to host the IX Spanish School Chess Championship from April 26 to 28, putting the town in the spotlight of the national chess scene.
The event, organized by the Spanish Chess Federation (FEDA) and the Valencian Chess Federation (FACV), with support from the “Dama de Guardamar” Chess School Club and Promochess, will highlight the increasing popularity of chess in Alicante province.
The tournament will take place at the Hostel Costablanca Explore facilities in Guardamar and is expected to draw young talents from all over Spain.
Organisers have praised Guardamar del Segura’s commitment to promoting chess in schools through initiatives like this.
To accommodate the Spanish Championship, the “V Open Internacional-Memorial José Manuel Hernández Ortiz,” organized by the “Dama de Guardamar” Chess School Club, will be moved to Sunday, April 14.
This change ensures that participants and enthusiasts can fully participate in both significant chess events.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
