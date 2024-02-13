Mallorca steps up against cancer 

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 8:33

Fundraisers against cancer. Credit: Cancer Support Mallorca

April 2023 marked the launch of the first-ever Walk Against Cancer for CSG in Mallorca, with nearly 100 participants raising a commendable €9,000.

As preparations get underway for Walk Against Cancer 2024, Cancer Support Mallorca Coordinator, Rebecca Upton, hopes that this year, the event will double its participants and shatter the €10,000 fundraising goal.

The initiative struck a chord, particularly with younger ones which has prompted plans to involve them even more in the upcoming event.

Participants will have the flexibility to set their personal step goals throughout April. The event sequence will begin with a coffee morning in late March and conclude with a grand celebration in late April to acknowledge the participants’ dedication.

Registration for the event starts on March 1 via the official website, complete with a comprehensive guide on fundraising information.

Furthermore, businesses can contribute by becoming event sponsors, with inquiries directed to rebecca@cancersupportmallorca.com.

In addition, the GR221 walk is back, with Anita’s team setting off from Es Capdella on March 27, culminating in Pollensa on Easter Monday, April 1.

The journey invites walkers to join the final stretch, from Son Amer Refuge (near Lluc) leaving promptly at 9:00 am, to Pollenca, a distance of approximately 15 kms.

The day will conclude with festivities at Liberty Kitchen in the Port, ensuring a communal spirit of support and celebration.