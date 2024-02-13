Olympic dreams in Mallorca’s waters

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 19:47

470 class sailing. Credit: 470sailing/X

The prestigious 470 World Championship is set to take the stage at Club Nautic S’Arenal, positioned on the picturesque shores of Mallorca, from February 24 to March 3.

This event is not just a gathering of the world’s best in the mixed 470 sailing class, but a decisive battle for Olympic qualification, with sixty-three crews from 27 different countries vying for glory and the chance to represent their nations in Paris.

Among the participants are the current world champions, Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka from Japan, and their German predecessors, signalling a high-calibre competition.

China (with six crews), France (four), Germany (six) and Great Britain (six) arrive at the World Cup with especially powerful teams.

However, the focus in Mallorca is intensely fixed on local heroes Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman. Riding the wave of their current top ranking, they are the island’s hope for an international triumph, especially after their near misses at the last two world championships.

With just a few months until the Paris Olympic Games, the stakes could not be higher. Andreas Kosmatopoulos, a seasoned sailor and the president of the International 470 Class, highlighted the intense competition expected, especially with four Olympic spots on the line for teams from Africa, South America, North America, and Europe.

His words, ‘Everyone will be at their best and no one will hold anything back,’ echo the anticipation and the pressure facing the athletes.

This championship is more than a test of skill; it’s a showcase of resilience, strategy, and teamwork, with the beautiful Bay of Palma as the backdrop.

For the local community and sailing enthusiasts worldwide, it presents an opportunity to witness the sport at its finest, where every race could alter an athlete’s career trajectory towards Olympic success.

As Mallorca plays host to this global event, it’s not just about the competition but also celebrating the spirit of sailing, international camaraderie, and the pursuit of excellence.

The island is set to be at the heart of a thrilling journey to Paris 2024, making the 470 World Championship a not-to-be-missed spectacle.