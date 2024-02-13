SCAN Society for the Care of Animals in Need

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 12:51

SCAN, adopted dog, Yvonne Bouma. Credit: SCAN Facebook, Yvonne Bouma.

Founded in 2009, SCAN Society is an organisation based in El Verger, Costa Blanca North, with a mission to foster animals in need.

The organisation holds a specialised Shelter where a trained team of Volunteers ensure the protection and rehabilitation of dogs and cats. SCAN focuses on rescuing animals at risk and restoring their trust in humans. The Society has found homes for around 3,000 cats and dogs regionally and has established effective medical care and rehoming for disadvantaged pets.

SCAN is well-established in the Valencian Community for hosting regular fundraising events and invites volunteers to help or develop new charity projects in collaboration.

The organisation has won the coveted Nucleo Zoologico accreditation for the excellence in hygiene and administration, raising the standards of animal care in the community. Their facilities include shelters, veterinary treatment rooms, an office, kitchens and storage areas.

Anyone striving to protect the rights of animals can get involved by making donations, adopting, giving special care to animals recovering from illnesses or surgeries, or fostering newborn puppies and kittens. New members of the care team at the local shelter are always welcomed, as well as volunteers to transport animals to the shelter and the veterinarian.