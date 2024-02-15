By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 17:19

Helsinki hit and run: Food delivery robot vs. parked car. Image: Starship Technologies / Facebook

In a curious event, a food delivery robot in Helsinki had a bit of a mishap with a parked car, making it the first incident of its kind in the Nordic climate.

Last summer, the S Group grocery chain introduced robots to help with food deliveries in nine Finnish cities.

These robots, made by Starship Technologies and looking like mini rovers with six wheels, became quite popular among customers as they zoomed around the streets.

But then came winter, and people wondered how well these robots would handle the cold and snow.

The company responded by giving the robots special winter tyres to help them navigate through the winter weather.

However, despite these preparations, unexpected things can still happen in the real world.

According to reports, one of the delivery robots had a small accident when it bumped into a parked car in Helsinki before continuing on its way as if nothing had happened.

It was the first time such a thing had occurred with an autonomous vehicle, as noted by Finnish media.

Eyewitnesses shared what they saw with local media.

The robot was travelling along a pavement covered in snow that hadn’t been cleared, causing it to lean towards a parked car because of the icy edge.

Struggling to move on the slippery surface, the robot accidentally scratched the car while trying to get unstuck.

It was only with the help of a passerby that the robot was able to get free.

Once back on the pavement, it continued its delivery route, seemingly unaware that it should have exchanged insurance information.