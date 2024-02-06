By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 12:46

UMH pioneers autism research: Integrating social robots. Image: Miguel Hernández University of Elche.

UMH is spearheading a research initiative aiming to enhance the behaviour and social responses of children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).

The Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH) plans to provide personalised solutions integrating social robots.

Biomedical engineering, robotics, paediatrics, and neurorehabilitation experts join forces to offer tailored solutions and health systems for professionals in the field.

The use of robots helps children understand various emotional states through interactive experiences, treating it as a game while prioritising the children’s needs over technology.

The project aims to boost motivation and emotional responses in children with ASD, utilising social robots to enhance their socialisation and communication skills.