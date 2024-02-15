By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:05
Nose for a record: Danish man inserts 68 matchsticks into nostrils. Image: Guinness Book of Records / Facebook.
39-year-old Peter von Tangen Buskov from Denmark recently set a unique world record by inserting 68 matchsticks into his nostrils.
This feat earned him the title of the first holder of this record, surpassing the minimum requirement of 45 matches.
Peter, who works in business administration and plans to return to teaching soon, came up with the idea while brainstorming fun challenges he could attempt.
Despite the randomness of the idea, he admitted to never having tried inserting objects into his nose, even as a child.
Surprisingly, Peter found the experience relatively comfortable due to his large nostrils and elastic skin.
He believes his nostrils were at full capacity with 68 matches but doesn’t rule out the possibility of breaking his own record in the future with some training or as he ages.
Growing up fascinated by Guinness World Records books, Peter is excited to have created his own place in record-setting history.
He hopes his peculiar record encourages others to embrace playfulness and pursue their own unique achievements.
Peter is considering another record attempt involving stuffing items into a facial orifice, such as speed eating.
However, he admits he and his son need more practice to come close to record times.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.