By Anna Ellis • Updated: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:05

Nose for a record: Danish man inserts 68 matchsticks into nostrils. Image: Guinness Book of Records / Facebook.

39-year-old Peter von Tangen Buskov from Denmark recently set a unique world record by inserting 68 matchsticks into his nostrils.

This feat earned him the title of the first holder of this record, surpassing the minimum requirement of 45 matches.

Peter, who works in business administration and plans to return to teaching soon, came up with the idea while brainstorming fun challenges he could attempt.

Despite the randomness of the idea, he admitted to never having tried inserting objects into his nose, even as a child.

Surprisingly, Peter found the experience relatively comfortable due to his large nostrils and elastic skin.

He believes his nostrils were at full capacity with 68 matches but doesn’t rule out the possibility of breaking his own record in the future with some training or as he ages.

Growing up fascinated by Guinness World Records books, Peter is excited to have created his own place in record-setting history.

He hopes his peculiar record encourages others to embrace playfulness and pursue their own unique achievements.

Peter is considering another record attempt involving stuffing items into a facial orifice, such as speed eating.

However, he admits he and his son need more practice to come close to record times.