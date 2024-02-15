Puzzle Solutions Edition 2015

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chew; 2 Wolf; 3 Fury; 4 Yard; 5 Draw; 6 Wasp; 7 Pass; 8 Seer; 9 Rusk; 10 Kilo; 11 Onus; 12 Serf; 13 Flab; 14 Boss; 15 Sled; 16 Dove. SAVELOY

1 Molotov cocktail; 2 North America; 3 Mel Brooks; 4 Royal National Lifeboat Institution; 5 Marlene Dietrich; 6 Auguste Rodin; 7 Nero; 8 Vinegar; 9 Bayeux Tapestry; 10 Switzerland.

Across: 1 Metalled; 5 Stem; 9 News; 10 Scorpion; 11 Utter; 12 Candida; 13 Crossword clue; 18 Underlay; 19 Slur; 20 Berated; 21 Bored; 22 Dodo; 23 Pacifist.

Down: 2 Elector; 3 Answers; 4 Encyclopaedia; 6 Trivial; 7 Mandate; 8 Ironed; 13 Clubbed; 14 Ordered; 15 Sprite; 16 Cast off; 17 Usurers.

Across: 1 Bedbug; 7 Evaluate; 8 Butt; 10 Adonis; 11 Berate; 14 Ace; 16 Final; 17 Acre; 19 Locum; 21 Natal; 22 Rayon; 23 Vast; 26 Strut; 28 Rid; 29 Hiatus; 30 Botany; 31 Edam; 32 Trimaran; 33 Despot.

Down: 1 Banana; 2 Bounce; 3 Gets; 4 Gleeful; 5 Japan; 6 Jewel; 8 Boar; 9 Tie; 12 Rim; 13 Tapas; 15 Motor; 18 Cacti; 19 Lay; 20 Can; 21 Natural; 22 Rut; 23 Vitals; 24 Adam; 25 Try out; 26 Shuts; 27 Radio; 28 Rod; 30 Bend.

Across: 1 Monos, 4 Helmet, 9 Seventh, 10 Tonel, 11 Asar, 12 Picture, 13 Ass, 14 Tall, 16 Olla, 18 Gun, 20 Open-air, 21 Frog, 24 Reino, 25 Aguilas, 26 Reader, 27 Serio.

Down: 1 Moscas, 2 Novia, 3 Sand, 5 Estación, 6 Mensual, 7 Tal vez, 8 Chips, 13 Al lado de, 15 Avenida, 17 Correr, 18 Gruas, 19 Agosto, 22 Ruler, 23 Cups.

agar, gaur, gnat, goat, gout, gran, grot, guar, gurn, nong, raga, rang, rung, tang, toga, tong, trug, tung, agora, argon, argot, gator, gaunt, gonna, grant, groan, groat, grout, grunt, guano, orang, organ, tango, angora, goanna, nougat, organa, ragout, argonaut, ORANGUTAN.

EASY

HARD

