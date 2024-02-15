Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2015

2015

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chew; 2 Wolf; 3 Fury; 4 Yard; 5 Draw; 6 Wasp; 7 Pass; 8 Seer; 9 Rusk; 10 Kilo; 11 Onus; 12 Serf; 13 Flab; 14 Boss; 15 Sled; 16 Dove. SAVELOY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Molotov cocktail; 2 North America; 3 Mel Brooks; 4 Royal National Lifeboat Institution; 5 Marlene Dietrich; 6 Auguste Rodin; 7 Nero; 8 Vinegar; 9 Bayeux Tapestry; 10 Switzerland.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Metalled; 5 Stem; 9 News; 10 Scorpion; 11 Utter; 12 Candida; 13 Crossword clue; 18 Underlay; 19 Slur; 20 Berated; 21 Bored; 22 Dodo; 23 Pacifist.
Down: 2 Elector; 3 Answers; 4 Encyclopaedia; 6 Trivial; 7 Mandate; 8 Ironed; 13 Clubbed; 14 Ordered; 15 Sprite; 16 Cast off; 17 Usurers.

QUICK

Across: 1 Bedbug; 7 Evaluate; 8 Butt; 10 Adonis; 11 Berate; 14 Ace; 16 Final; 17 Acre; 19 Locum; 21 Natal; 22 Rayon; 23 Vast; 26 Strut; 28 Rid; 29 Hiatus; 30 Botany; 31 Edam; 32 Trimaran; 33 Despot.
Down: 1 Banana; 2 Bounce; 3 Gets; 4 Gleeful; 5 Japan; 6 Jewel; 8 Boar; 9 Tie; 12 Rim; 13 Tapas; 15 Motor; 18 Cacti; 19 Lay; 20 Can; 21 Natural; 22 Rut; 23 Vitals; 24 Adam; 25 Try out; 26 Shuts; 27 Radio; 28 Rod; 30 Bend.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Monos, 4 Helmet, 9 Seventh, 10 Tonel, 11 Asar, 12 Picture, 13 Ass, 14 Tall, 16 Olla, 18 Gun, 20 Open-air, 21 Frog, 24 Reino, 25 Aguilas, 26 Reader, 27 Serio.
Down: 1 Moscas, 2 Novia, 3 Sand, 5 Estación, 6 Mensual, 7 Tal vez, 8 Chips, 13 Al lado de, 15 Avenida, 17 Correr, 18 Gruas, 19 Agosto, 22 Ruler, 23 Cups.

NONAGRAM

agar, gaur, gnat, goat, gout, gran, grot, guar, gurn, nong, raga, rang, rung, tang, toga, tong, trug, tung, agora, argon, argot, gator, gaunt, gonna, grant, groan, groat, grout, grunt, guano, orang, organ, tango, angora, goanna, nougat, organa, ragout, argonaut, ORANGUTAN.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

