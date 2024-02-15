Spain’s living costs: A foreign perspective

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 18:04

Comparing prices. Credit: Denys Kurbatov/Shutterstock.com

Recently a report published in ‘Property Guides’ compared living expenses across several European countries to those in the United Kingdom.

The study highlighted Spain as having the lowest cost of living among the countries evaluated, which included Italy, Portugal, Greece, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Cyprus, the United States, and France. For instance, a shopping basket that would set you back approximately €2,323 in the UK costs about €1,500 in Spain.

Basic goods more affordable in Spain

Basic food items, such as bread, milk, and fruit, along with dog food and detergent, are notably cheaper in Spain. In comparison, the UK sees dog food, gin, and dark chocolate prices that are double those in Spain.

Italy follows Spain as the second cheapest country for living costs, with Portugal and Greece taking third and fourth place, respectively. Germany rounds out the top five for affordability.

Global cost of living index

The Cost of Living Index provides a comparative measure of living expenses across different cities or countries, using Prague, Czech Republic, as the benchmark with a value of 100. For example, if a city has a Cost of Living Index of 134, it means that living there is 34 per cent more expensive than living in Prague.

London tops the ranking with a price index of 227, indicating it is significantly more expensive to live there compared to other cities. Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Lausanne, and Lugano in Switzerland follow closely, underscoring the high living costs in Switzerland.

In contrast, Almeria in Spain stands at 73rd place with a price index of 78, suggesting a more affordable cost of living. This is followed by Pula in Croatia and Bucharest in Romania, with Saint Petersburg in Russia and Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina also highlighted for their lower living costs.

Plovdiv and Burgas in Bulgaria, along with Mostar and Zenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina, are among the places with the lowest cost of living according to this index.

This report sheds light on the significant differences in living costs across Europe and beyond, with Spain offering a relatively affordable lifestyle for expats and locals alike.