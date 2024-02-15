Spanish rugby’s meteoric rise

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 10:39

Spanish rugby. Credit: ferugby/X

Is rugby in Spain on the cusp of a transformation? The Royal Spanish Rugby Federation (RFER) has announced a record budget for 2024, signifying a pivotal moment for the sport’s history in Spain.

The president of RFER, Juan Carlos Martin Sanchez Hansen, recently unveiled a budget exceeding €11.5 million for the year 2024.

This announcement was made from the federation’s headquarters, marking a substantial increase from €5.4 million in August 2022.

Strategic growth behind budget increase

The federation credits its remarkable growth to a strategic focus on enhancing revenues from sponsorships, event organization, and contributions from the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and World Rugby.

The strategy involved a deliberate decision to maintain licensing fees while boosting income from other sources. This approach aimed at supporting regional federations and clubs without increasing their financial burdens.

The RFER considers that it has experienced ‘unprecedented growth’ and that, ‘in less than two years,’ the new board led by Hansen ‘has built a record budget for the history of Spanish rugby based on the success of its organisational strategy of events,’ the federation stated.

Investments and outcomes

Significant investments have been made to improve the operational structure of the federation. This includes expanding the team, refining processes, and cultivating a culture geared towards elevating Spanish rugby.

As a result, sponsorship and related revenues have seen a 21 per cent increase, with expectations of further growth.

‘With the generation of these new income, the RFER has invested in creating an operational structure with more people, new processes and an organizational culture that has made this Federation capable of aspiring to grow as an organization at the service of Spanish rugby,’ the federation highlighted.

The commitment to enhancing the visibility and accessibility of rugby in Spain is evident through increased spending on high-level competition, which has risen by 52 per cent.

This financial injection has enabled better preparation for national teams, a significant increase in training days, and the introduction of new teams, including the Women’s M20 and Emerging 7 women’s teams, alongside three Iberians teams.

A bright future for Spanish rugby

The RFER’s ambitious budget reflects a strategic vision aimed at not just financial growth, but also at nurturing the sport’s development and accessibility in Spain.

By reallocating resources and focusing on strategic growth areas, the federation is paving the way for a more vibrant and sustainable rugby ecosystem in Spain.

This historic budget is a testament to the federation’s commitment to the sport and its fans, promising a brighter future for rugby in the country.