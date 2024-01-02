By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 12:44

Post-Rugby World Cup 2023 Reshuffle in World Rugby Men's Rankings. Image: Andrey Burmakin / Shutterstock.com

The Rugby World Cup 2023 had a significant impact on the World Rugby Men’s Rankings.

The impact meant that only two teams in the top 20 – New Zealand and England – ended the year in the same position as they started.

South Africa, after successfully defending the Webb Ellis Cup, claimed the top spot, gaining 5.57 points over the year.

Ireland dropped to second place after failing to progress beyond the quarter-finals.

Fiji and Portugal had a notable impact on the rankings.

Fiji, despite a setback against Portugal, ended the year in 10th place after gaining over one-and-a-half points and moving up four places.

Portugal reached their highest-ever ranking of 13th after wins against Georgia and Fiji, along with a historic first win against Australia.

Australia, having failed to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time, dropped from sixth to ninth place.

Samoa also fell in the rankings, moving from 11th to 15th.

Spain fell four places to 20th after more losses than wins in 2023.

In Eastern Europe, Croatia, with wins over Ukraine and Lithuania, climbed seven places to 40th.

Latvia, Slovenia, and Serbia also made significant gains, with Serbia moving up eight places to 37th after winning the Victoria Cup and defeating Tunisia twice.

Tunisia and Ukraine experienced double-digit falls in the rankings, being the only teams to suffer such declines in 2023.