Lucky ONCE lottery draw brings windfall to Vélez-Málaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 19:00

The Luck of the Draw Image: Shutterstock/neme_jimenez

IN a stroke of luck for the residents of Vélez-Málaga, the recent ONCE lottery draw scattered a portion of its fortune in the town. Cayetano López, an ONCE seller since 2019, sold ten winning tickets, each fetching €35,000, totalling €350,000.

López, stationed at a supermarket on Avenida de las Naciones, expressed his happiness for the community, especially considering the agricultural challenges they face due to drought. The draw also showered luck on Utrera, Sevilla, with €420,00 distributed among twelve winners, and Alcalá de Guadaíra, adding up to a total of €805,000 shared between Málaga and Sevilla provinces. The top prize of half a million euros of the ONCE draw, celebrating the Chinese New Year, was won in Guadalajara.

