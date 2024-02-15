DGT red-line’s Malaga’s deadliest road

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:44

Red centre line on the A-355. Credit: FomentoAND/X

In an effort to combat the high number of fatalities, a distinctive new road marking has been introduced on the A-355 road near Coin, Malaga, close to Marbella.

This unmistakable initiative was unveiled by the Junta de Andalucia, and marks the first of its kind in the region, aiming to enhance driver awareness and reduce accidents on what has been dubbed the ‘highway of death.’

A bold move to prevent overtaking

The large red line, painted to separate the two lanes over a four-kilometre stretch, serves as a no-overtaking indicator, replacing the traditional continuous white line.

This safety measure will be further enhanced by the future installation of four educational radars to remind drivers of the speed limits and the importance of safe driving.

In the past 12 months, the A-355 has seen 10 fatalities, leading Patricia Navarro, the delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, to emphasise the need for drastic action, stating, ‘The 2024 budgets already included an accident risk study, in which we have made great progress, with the aim of applying new corrective measures.’

Further safety enhancements considered

Despite previous efforts to improve safety on the highway, including modified guardrails and increased signage, accidents have continued to plague the A-355 since its opening a decade ago.

The road, initially expected to handle 7,000 vehicles per day, now sees nearly 20,000, including a significant number of heavy goods vehicles. The government has not dismissed the possibility of further measures, such as road widening and the construction of a median to separate the two lanes.

Collaborative efforts for road safety

The initiative reflects years of collaboration between the Coin City Council, the DGT, and the Andalusian Government, with recent budgets including an accident risk study to explore new corrective measures.

Navarro thanked the council and the DGT for their input, expressing hope that the DGT would soon authorise the installation of speed radars as an additional deterrent. ‘So far we have only obtained a verbal response, ensuring that a series of items must be met regarding accidents and road incidents for the installation of these radars,’ Navarro reported.

This innovative approach highlights the ongoing commitment to reducing road fatalities and making the A-355 safer for all who travel it.