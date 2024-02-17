Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer battle

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 9:27

The world’s most successful track cyclist, Sir Chris Hoy, gave a recent health update only to reveal that he is undergoing treatment for a cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, February 17, six-time Olympic gold-medallist, Chris Hoy, aged 47, shared his personal fight against cancer, including his chemotherapy journey that is reportedly progressing well.

Shock revelation

The announcement came unexpectedly through Chris Hoy’s Instagram, where he disclosed his diagnosis received last year. With no prior symptoms, the news was a shock to Hoy and his many fans.

He expressed: ‘I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.

‘I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.’

Hoy’s intention was to keep his health battle private, especially for his young family’s sake. However, circumstances led to public disclosure. ‘For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.

‘Whilst I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately. My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.’

Unwavering optimism

Despite the hurdles, Hoy’s spirit remains unbroken: ‘I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine – I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.’

He closed his message looking forward: ‘ It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all.’

Commendations and support

The Scottish Association for Mental Health, where Hoy has been an ambassador since 2009, alongside Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, and various charities and public figures, have all voiced their support for Hoy.

Their messages reflect a collective admiration for his courage and a unified hope for his recovery. ‘We are incredibly proud to have Sir Chris as our longstanding ambassador and send our heartfelt support to Chris and his family,’ said Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH.

Chris Hoy’s journey is more than a personal battle; it’s a story of resilience, hope, and the power of support during the most challenging times.