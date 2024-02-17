Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer battle

By John Ensor •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 9:27
Sir Chris Hoy.
Credit: chrishoy.co.uk
The world’s most successful track cyclist, Sir Chris Hoy, gave a recent health update only to reveal that he is undergoing treatment for a cancer diagnosis.
On Friday, February 17, six-time Olympic gold-medallist, Chris Hoy, aged 47, shared his personal fight against cancer, including his chemotherapy journey that is reportedly progressing well.
The announcement came unexpectedly through Chris Hoy’s Instagram, where he disclosed his diagnosis received last year. With no prior symptoms, the news was a shock to Hoy and his many fans.
He expressed: ‘I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.
‘I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.’
Hoy’s intention was to keep his health battle private, especially for his young family’s sake. However, circumstances led to public disclosure. ‘For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.
‘Whilst I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately. My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.’
Despite the hurdles, Hoy’s spirit remains unbroken: ‘I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine – I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.’
He closed his message looking forward: ‘ It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all.’
The Scottish Association for Mental Health, where Hoy has been an ambassador since 2009, alongside Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, and various charities and public figures, have all voiced their support for Hoy.
Their messages reflect a collective admiration for his courage and a unified hope for his recovery. ‘We are incredibly proud to have Sir Chris as our longstanding ambassador and send our heartfelt support to Chris and his family,’ said Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH.
Chris Hoy’s journey is more than a personal battle; it’s a story of resilience, hope, and the power of support during the most challenging times.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.