Animals in Marbella Sanctuary charity

By John Smith • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 13:17

Lily Van Tongeren with furry friends and colleagues at the English International College Marbella Credit: Animals in Marbella Sanctuary

There is a new animal charity in Marbella which is run by a small team of animal lovers dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of dogs in need from puppies to those who are older.

Those involved have previously shown their commitment to the welfare of abandoned dogs and cats having been involved for many years in supporting the Triple A charity also based in Marbella.

Late last year at the Triple A AGM, a new board was voted in and they are now running that charity but there were a number of members who were thought that there could and should be room for a different type of refuge.

Animals in Marbella Sanctuary

Thus they have created the Animals in Marbella Sanctuary (AIMS) and having gone through the process of registering it as a charity and finding a new facility (which is now being made ready), one of the driving forces behind AIMS, the well-respected Lily Van Tongeren has spoken to Euro Weekly News about this new and much needed organisation.

Explaining the vision, Lily said “From previous experience we have identified areas of support that are needed the most for canines across the coast and beyond. We have an ethos of optimism, positivity and working together to achieve our goals.

“If you would like to know more, join the team or receive our newsletters please contact info@aimsanctuary.org.”

They are currently working remotely based in Marbella while they await the completion of their new compound but in the meantime have already recruited a great team of foster carers who can look after dogs in a calm, safe and clean environment.

Can you be a foster carer?

Currently, their foster homes are full and so they are looking for volunteers who can join the fostering team.

As the charity gains momentum, they plan to offer a range of services to care for dogs in need which includes;

Quality care re-homing and adoption facility.

Training programs for abandoned, adopted and private canines.

Rehabilitation for dogs in need, the elderly, vulnerable, sick and those in need of behaviour modification.

Virtual adoption program for animals that have little chance of rehoming in the short term.

Education for new owners, schools initiative for children on animal welfare, responsible dog ownership and sterilisation campaigns.

Dogs in trouble always need help

Sadly there are always more dogs in need of assistance than there are options for caring, so the arrival of another facility like AIMS can only be welcomed and we will continue to report developments as they occur.