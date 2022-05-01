By Guest Writer • 01 May 2022 • 13:15

Dogs need affection and plenty of food Credit: Triple A Facebook

IT’S a dog’s life in Marbella as Triple A celebrates its 30th birthday with lunch and then the traditional dog walk, a few days later.

First on the agenda is the birthday party which takes place at La Sala Banus on Tuesday May 10 from 2pm to 4pm where guests will be offered a two-course lunch with cava plus entertainment from the popular Peet Rothwell and a raffle.

Tickets cost €35 per person which have to booked and paid for in advance by calling 952 814 145 or emailing [email protected].

Then on Sunday May 15 at 10am, it’s time for the Triple A dog walk which has been missing from the annual calendar for the last couple of years.

Starting at Restaurante Manuka in Marbella, there’s a €15 entry fee which entitles those taking part to breakfast at the restaurant and a goody bag but if you don’t have a dog to bring, don’t worry as you can reserve one of the many homeless but happy canines looked after by Triple A.

For more information and to reserve your place/dog contact [email protected].

As part of this fund raiser, dedicated and long-term supporter of Triple A, Lily van Tongeren is running a go fund me page in recognition of a brave little dog, Pasja who was left abandoned and paralysed just a couple of years ago.

Now, after years of daily rehabilitation, aqua therapy, physio and a never give up attitude from Lily and partner Tom, Pasja is ready to take part in the walk.

To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/pasja-walking-to-raise-money-for-triple-a or go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1m5IaZC4Vw&t=5s to see Pasja’s journey.

