By Guest Writer • 02 April 2022 • 11:32

The mayor met Elise Dunweber at Triple A Credit: Marbella Council

MARBELLA Council continues with work on the Triple A animal shelter, which is scheduled to be completed within a year and increase the area to almost 2,000 square metres.

Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the works on Friday April 1 together with the Councillor for Works, Diego López, and the General Director of Health, Lisandro Vieytes and said “we were very aware of the importance of modernising and updating these facilities because our objective is to guarantee animal welfare and that the main association in this area has all the necessary resources”.

She added that “it is a major project, which we have been developing for more than two years and which is highly complex due to the nature of the soil and in response to the suggestions Triple A made, we are designing the equipment in absolute consensus”.

In the first phase of operations, the infrastructure for sanitation and water supply had to be tackled and this was achieved with the cooperation of Hidralia in response to the environmental requirements of the Seprona division of the Guardia Civil.

During this and subsequent work, some 500 cats and dogs have been housed in an area supplied and equipped by the council.

When all of the work is completed, the shelter will be able to house 700 animals with newly constructed compounds both outside and under cover taking into account the size of the animals.

There will be a veterinary room, with an operating room and recovery and washing space, as well as training areas, kennels and stores, a similar space for cats, with quarantine area for sick animals and another for recreation, with a central area for events such as the annual fair.

For her part, the president of Triple A, Elise Dunweber, said that “the launch of this project makes us very happy, because the association has spent three decades taking in abandoned animals in Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara and it was essential to have well-constructed facilities which is possible thanks to the magnificent collaboration of the council”.

Thank you for reading ‘Marbella Council continues with work on the Triple A animal shelter’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.