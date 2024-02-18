Fighting addictions in adolescents

By John Smith • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 14:28

An appreciative audience at Vera Auditorium Credit: Vera Council

Proyecto FES is aimed at young people between 12 and 17 years old as well as their families and educators in order to halt behaviour addictions in adolescents.

Fighting addictions

Young people now face unprecedented external attacks on their time and natures and the project exists to try to combat addictions with mobile phones, social media, video games, e-sports, gambling and indeed anything which can be harmful to the young people.

On Thursday February 15, Vera Council welcomed a delegation from Project FES to speak to parents and students about the perils of addiction and ways to not only combat it but how to manage leisure time to the benefit of all concerned.

Educating and uniting families

The campaign aims to educate and unite parents, teachers and teenagers in such a way that leisure time is shared and enjoyed rather than letting the youngsters becoming loners, addicted to whatever they see online.

It was free to attend the meeting and the Municipal Auditorium was filled with people of many ages.