Fighting addictions in adolescents

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 14:28
An appreciative audience at Vera Auditorium
Credit: Vera Council
Proyecto FES is aimed at young people between 12 and 17 years old as well as their families and educators in order to halt behaviour addictions in adolescents.
Young people now face unprecedented external attacks on their time and natures and the project exists to try to combat addictions with mobile phones, social media, video games, e-sports, gambling and indeed anything which can be harmful to the young people.
On Thursday February 15, Vera Council welcomed a delegation from Project FES to speak to parents and students about the perils of addiction and ways to not only combat it but how to manage leisure time to the benefit of all concerned.
The campaign aims to educate and unite parents, teachers and teenagers in such a way that leisure time is shared and enjoyed rather than letting the youngsters becoming loners, addicted to whatever they see online.
It was free to attend the meeting and the Municipal Auditorium was filled with people of many ages.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.